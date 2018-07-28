Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.37 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide opened at $119.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $154.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,058 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $478,275.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

