Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $30.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.33 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $28.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $107.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.26 billion to $108.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $110.48 billion to $113.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

Home Depot traded down $2.26, reaching $197.14, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,408. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

