Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post sales of $35.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.82 billion and the highest is $36.24 billion. General Motors reported sales of $33.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $145.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.84 billion to $147.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $145.57 billion to $150.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.9% during the first quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

