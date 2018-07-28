Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $316,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 14,889 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $1,732,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,430.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,017. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions traded down $2.06, hitting $117.32, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 395,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.