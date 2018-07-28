Broadcom (AVGO) PT Lowered to $260.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $280.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $221.05. 7,943,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,754. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.