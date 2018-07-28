Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Reduced by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 321,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.92 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,614.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

