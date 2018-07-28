Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,830. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,967 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,901,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,423,000 after acquiring an additional 468,740 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

