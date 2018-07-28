Braskem (BAK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Braskem (NYSE:BAK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Braskem earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.406815702474 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BAK opened at $27.94 on Friday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Braskem had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

