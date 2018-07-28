BP’s (BP) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.93) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.60) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.07) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 620 ($8.21) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.13) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 608.10 ($8.05).

BP opened at GBX 567.30 ($7.51) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.10).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £314.60 ($416.41). In the last three months, insiders have bought 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

