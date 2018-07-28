Bowhead Market Capitalization Tops $216,655.00 (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Bowhead has traded flat against the dollar. Bowhead has a total market capitalization of $216,655.00 and $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bowhead token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bowhead

Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

