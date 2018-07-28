Bounty0x Price Up 6.2% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $12,474.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00405173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00182091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,567,948 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

