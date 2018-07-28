Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 33,512 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $931,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 189,993 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

