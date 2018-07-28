Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 17th

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of Boston Private Financial traded down $0.10, reaching $14.50, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,858. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In related news, CEO Corey Griffin purchased 9,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $148,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $118,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,933.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,603 shares of company stock valued at $419,868. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

