Boston Family Office LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $53.95 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.51.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $4,077,923.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $3,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,253 shares in the company, valued at $38,199,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,784 shares of company stock worth $13,514,440. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

