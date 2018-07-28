Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $188.99 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $193.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.4878 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

