Boston Beer (SAM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of SAM traded down $34.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.55. 800,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,515. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

