Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Holdings Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Booking opened at $2,085.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

