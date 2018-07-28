Boohoo Group (BOO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($3.04) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 235 ($3.11).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Boohoo Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.90 ($3.18).

Shares of Boohoo Group opened at GBX 201 ($2.66) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.35).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Neil James Catto sold 1,553,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £3,339,805.70 ($4,420,656.12).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

