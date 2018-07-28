Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Hold Rating for Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a research report released on Friday.

“We remain Neutral on shares of PFS following 2Q18 results. We expect future loan growth in the low-to-mid single-digit range, slower than some peers, due to a combination of competitive markets, elevated borrower paydown activity, and strict underwriting criteria. The other big issue facing Provident today is the upcoming crossing of the $10 billion regulatory threshold. While recent FinReg reform could soften the impact relative to prior expectations, Durbin is still likely to reduce revenue by approximately $3 million annually and additional expenses are still planned. Shares of Provident currently trade above peers at 16.3x our 2018 EPS estimate (14.6x peer average) and 2.0x TBV (1.9x peer average). Thus, as we weigh the strengths and challenges facing the company today, we view the stock as fairly valued.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFS. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

NYSE PFS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 341,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,334. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $100,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

