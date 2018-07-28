Bodycote (BOY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,105 ($14.63) to GBX 1,150 ($15.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 830 ($10.99) to GBX 890 ($11.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.24) to GBX 975 ($12.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.56) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,008.08 ($13.34).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of Bodycote stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,020 ($13.50). The stock had a trading volume of 604,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 728.50 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.53), for a total value of £24,395.14 ($32,290.06).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.