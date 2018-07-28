Bob’s Repair (BOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $211,750.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,286,331 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

