BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 55,371 Shares of 58.com Inc (WUBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,371 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of 58.com worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 58.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in 58.com by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of 58.com opened at $66.76 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. 58.com had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

