BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 42,586 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $205.03 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

