BMO Capital Markets Lowers Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Simmons cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “c$5.74” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Shares of CFW opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of C$544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.62 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

