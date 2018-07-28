BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Price Target to $3.00

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy traded down $0.28, hitting $2.71, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Cloud Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 429,957 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 918,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.