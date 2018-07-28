BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,620,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 603,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,445,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 176.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMC Stock opened at $20.15 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock worth $484,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

