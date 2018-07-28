Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. On average, analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock opened at $2.82 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -644.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

