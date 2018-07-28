BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF opened at $68.24 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $69.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.2874 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

