BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2445525066078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr traded up $0.02, reaching $9.28, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 274,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,871. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th.

In other BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $99,569.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

