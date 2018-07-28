Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blackhawk Network were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at $7,183,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Argus cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Blackhawk Network opened at $45.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.72. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.25 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

