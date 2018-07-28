BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $564,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $287,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

