Bitgem Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. Bitgem has a total market capitalization of $171,129.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgem has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitgem coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.02697250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00373538 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00092207 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00373867 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00169052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003680 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Bitgem

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,327 coins. Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold . Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw

Bitgem Coin Trading

Bitgem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgem using one of the exchanges listed above.

