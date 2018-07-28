Bionano Genomics Prices IPO at $8.00-$10.00 Per Share (BNGO)

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) is planning to raise $31 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, August 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,400,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last year, Bionano Genomics generated $11.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $18.2 million. The company has a market-cap of $102.8 million.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Maxim Group was co-manager.

Bionano Genomics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. We develop and market the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Our Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. “.

Bionano Genomics was founded in 2003 and has 65 employees. The company is located at 9640 Towne Centre Drive, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92121, US and can be reached via phone at (858) 888-7600 or on the web at http://www.bionanogenomics.com.

