Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to $395.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $354.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $366.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.46.

Biogen opened at $340.40 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

