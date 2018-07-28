Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $224,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,533,000 after buying an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after buying an additional 872,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,075,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,942,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $112.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In related news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

