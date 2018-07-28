Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

