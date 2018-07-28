BidaskClub Lowers PCSB Financial (PCSB) to Sell

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.34.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 667,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $11,888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.