BidaskClub Lowers Infinera (INFN) to Sell

INFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Infinera to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of Infinera traded down $0.49, hitting $8.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,921,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.35. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Infinera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Infinera by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

