BidaskClub Lowers Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Government Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust traded down $0.59, reaching $14.70, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,380,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 85.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,713,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,577,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 104,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

