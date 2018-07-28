BidaskClub Lowers Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSII. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardiovascular Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems traded down $1.36, hitting $33.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 460,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.00 and a beta of 2.24. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,806,000 after purchasing an additional 336,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 88,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 841,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

