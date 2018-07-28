BidaskClub Downgrades Primoris Services (PRIM) to Buy

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services traded down $0.41, reaching $26.87, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 101,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,449. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $227,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,409. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.