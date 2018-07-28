BidaskClub Downgrades Primoris Services (PRIM) to Buy

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
Primoris Services traded down $0.41, reaching $26.87, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 101,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,449. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $227,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,409. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.
