BidaskClub Downgrades Matthews International (MATW) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International traded down $4.74, reaching $50.65, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 341,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $66.35.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.59 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $557,091.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Matthews International by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 133,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.