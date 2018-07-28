BidaskClub Downgrades EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) to Hold

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price objective on EMC Insurance Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EMC Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

EMC Insurance Group traded down $1.80, reaching $26.33, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 21,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,367. EMC Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $168.77 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Anne Simonetta sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $38,736.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Nigut sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $34,556.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

