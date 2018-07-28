Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 14,388.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ecolab by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.