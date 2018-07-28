Bessemer Group Inc. Has $93 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oracle worth $93,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,432,822 shares of company stock worth $111,107,446. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

