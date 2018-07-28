Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) versus Employers (EIG) Critical Review

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B $242.14 billion 2.02 $44.94 billion $5.86 33.78 Employers $799.30 million 1.86 $101.20 million $2.89 15.69

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 16.88% 4.91% 2.35% Employers 15.10% 12.59% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 0 1 2 0 2.67 Employers 1 1 1 0 2.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B presently has a consensus target price of $208.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Employers has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B is more favorable than Employers.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B does not pay a dividend. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B beats Employers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

