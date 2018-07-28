Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,790 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,790 ($23.69) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,030 ($26.87) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,360 ($18.00) to GBX 1,400 ($18.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($18.53) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,450 ($19.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,533.82 ($20.30).

GlaxoSmithKline traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23), reaching GBX 1,553.40 ($20.56), on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 10,122,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

