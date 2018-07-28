Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€81.85” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($96.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.49 ($92.34).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA opened at €69.52 ($81.79) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

