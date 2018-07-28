Berenberg Bank Reiterates €22.50 Price Target for Takkt (TTK)

Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTK. Commerzbank set a €17.60 ($20.71) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €24.30 ($28.59) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Takkt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.90 ($23.41).

TTK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €16.60 ($19.53). 79,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €17.30 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €23.10 ($27.18).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

