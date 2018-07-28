Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey to a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 207.86 ($2.75).

Taylor Wimpey traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02), hitting GBX 175.90 ($2.33), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 12,181,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.80).

In related news, insider Angela Ann Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,302.45). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.66), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,463,269.36).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

